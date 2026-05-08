First 90 degree day of the year arrives Sunday

Happy Friday Idaho!

Warm and dry weather continues across southwest Idaho today as a ridge of high pressure remains over the region. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees in Boise, nearly 10 degrees above average for early May. Breezy northwest winds are expected during the afternoon and evening hours, creating elevated fire weather concerns in dry areas.

A weak, dry cold front will move through Friday afternoon, bringing gusty winds and slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. Despite the cooldown, conditions will stay sunny and pleasant with highs still in the upper 70s.

The bigger story arrives Sunday, as Mother’s Day will be a hot one across the region. The first 90-degree day of the year is expected Sunday afternoon in parts of the Treasure Valley and lower Snake Plain as a strong ridge of high pressure builds overhead. Folks planning outdoor celebrations should be prepared for early-season heat by staying hydrated, taking frequent shade breaks, and applying sunscreen as temperatures soar well above normal.

Idaho News 6

The hot weather continues through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to surge into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Treasure Valley, with Boise potentially reaching the mid-90s by Tuesday. If temperatures reach forecast levels, several daily record highs could be challenged.

No significant rain chances are expected through at least midweek. Some haze or smoke from Oregon wildfires may occasionally drift into the region, especially during the mornings and evenings.

The longer-term forecast does show signs that cooler weather may return later next week. Forecast models continue to hint that a trough of low pressure could begin digging into the western United States, potentially bringing a cooling trend and a shift away from the early-season heat. There is still some uncertainty in the exact timing and strength of this pattern change, but it will be something to watch closely in the days ahead

Otherwise enjoy the weekend, and continue practicing your heat safety tips.