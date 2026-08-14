Fire and flood concerns continue across Southwest Idaho

The main story today is storms returning with two competing concerns: fire weather and flash flooding. Even though those sound contradictory, storms can produce lightning and strong winds while also dumping heavy rain in localized areas.

For today, scattered showers and thunderstorms are already around this morning, with a brief lull possible late morning. Storms are expected to redevelop later this afternoon and evening across parts of southwest, west-central and south-central Idaho. Stronger storms could produce outflow wind gusts of 40–45 mph, while the amount of moisture in the atmosphere means some storms could also produce heavy downpours. That creates a flash flooding concern, particularly around recent burn scars and steep terrain.

Watches/warnings

A Red Flag Warning expires at 6 a.m. today, but fire weather concerns will continue as thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening. Outflow wind gusts up to 40–45 mph this afternoon could spark new fires or cause existing fires to spread. Avoid outdoor burning today.

On the other side of the spectrum, a Flash Flood Watch is also in effect today as monsoonal moisture increases the potential for heavy downpours. Recent burn scars and steep terrain will be especially vulnerable, since heavy rain can quickly lead to flash flooding, debris flows, and mudslides.

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Saturday brings another round of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Once again, gusty winds and bursts of heavy rain will be the primary threats. Temperatures today and Saturday stay slightly below normal thanks to the clouds, rain and the trough over the Pacific Northwest.

By Sunday, things begin to settle down as high pressure builds into the region. Most areas should dry out, although an isolated shower or thunderstorm is still possible over the mountains. Temperatures will also climb a few degrees.

Looking ahead to Monday and Tuesday, another disturbance moves through, bringing back shower and thunderstorm chances, primarily across the mountains of southwest and central Idaho. Tuesday looks cooler before drier conditions return around Wednesday. By late next week, high pressure could rebuild and bring another warming trend.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

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