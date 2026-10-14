Fall Warmup Takes Hold With 70s Through the Weekend

After a chilly start, temperatures are heading up across Southwest Idaho. Sunshine will help push highs near 70 Thursday before warmer air moves in Friday.
Friday looks especially warm for mid-October, with Boise-area valley temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 70s. That puts afternoon temperatures roughly 5 to 8 degrees above seasonal averages.
Skies stay clear to mostly clear, and winds will generally remain light through Friday, although some gusts around 20 mph are possible Friday.
Warming into the weekend in Scott Dorval's video forecast
WEEKEND FORECAST
Headline: A Fantastic Fall Weekend, But Watch for a Saturday Breeze
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the weather is looking very cooperative.
Saturday should remain sunny and warm, with valley highs around the mid-70s. A dry cold front will move through the region, but there isn't enough moisture available to produce meaningful precipitation.
The biggest change will be the wind. West to northwest winds may become breezy at times Saturday, particularly across the Magic Valley and higher terrain.
Sunday remains sunny and pleasant with highs still in the lower 70s.
Weekend snapshot:
- Saturday: Sunny, around 76°
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, around 43°
- Sunday: Sunny, around 73°
- Rain chance: Essentially absent for the weekend
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE NICE WEATHER
Headline: Perfect Weather to Get Outside in Southwest Idaho
This is one of those October stretches worth taking advantage of. Sunshine, mild afternoons and dry weather will make Friday through Sunday particularly inviting for outdoor plans.
A few ideas:
- Take a walk or bike ride along the Boise River Greenbelt
- Head to the foothills for a hike
- Get some final yard and garden work done before colder weather settles in
- Visit a pumpkin patch or other fall attraction
- Enjoy lunch or dinner outside while afternoon temperatures are still in the 70s
- Take a scenic drive to enjoy the fall colors
- Fit in a late-season round of golf
Just remember the classic fall weather rule: layers are your friend. Mornings will be much cooler than the afternoons, so you'll probably want the jacket early and won't need it later.
NEXT WEEK
Headline: Cooler Air Returns Next Week
The extended stretch of 70-degree weather won't last forever.
Temperatures begin trending cooler after the weekend, with Monday still near 70 before highs fall into the 60s for much of the valley beginning around Tuesday.
An upper-level system approaching the West Coast could eventually bring some moisture northward, but current guidance keeps the better precipitation chances away from most of Southwest Idaho through the middle of next week.
There is only a limited chance of precipitation across south-central Idaho by Wednesday.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 39. NW wind 5-15mph with gusts to 20 mph this evening then becoming calm later.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Lighter SE breeze.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 44. Light wind.
Friday
Sunny & milder, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Sunny & pleasant, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny & cooler, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61.