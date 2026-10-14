Fall Warmup Takes Hold With 70s Through the Weekend

After a chilly start, temperatures are heading up across Southwest Idaho. Sunshine will help push highs near 70 Thursday before warmer air moves in Friday.

Friday looks especially warm for mid-October, with Boise-area valley temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 70s. That puts afternoon temperatures roughly 5 to 8 degrees above seasonal averages.

Skies stay clear to mostly clear, and winds will generally remain light through Friday, although some gusts around 20 mph are possible Friday.

Warming into the weekend in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 10/13/26

WEEKEND FORECAST

Headline: A Fantastic Fall Weekend, But Watch for a Saturday Breeze

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the weather is looking very cooperative.

Saturday should remain sunny and warm, with valley highs around the mid-70s. A dry cold front will move through the region, but there isn't enough moisture available to produce meaningful precipitation.

The biggest change will be the wind. West to northwest winds may become breezy at times Saturday, particularly across the Magic Valley and higher terrain.

Sunday remains sunny and pleasant with highs still in the lower 70s.

Weekend snapshot:

Saturday: Sunny, around 76°

Saturday night: Mostly clear, around 43°

Sunday: Sunny, around 73°

Rain chance: Essentially absent for the weekend

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE NICE WEATHER

Headline: Perfect Weather to Get Outside in Southwest Idaho

This is one of those October stretches worth taking advantage of. Sunshine, mild afternoons and dry weather will make Friday through Sunday particularly inviting for outdoor plans.

A few ideas:

Take a walk or bike ride along the Boise River Greenbelt

Head to the foothills for a hike

Get some final yard and garden work done before colder weather settles in

Visit a pumpkin patch or other fall attraction

Enjoy lunch or dinner outside while afternoon temperatures are still in the 70s

Take a scenic drive to enjoy the fall colors

Fit in a late-season round of golf

Just remember the classic fall weather rule: layers are your friend. Mornings will be much cooler than the afternoons, so you'll probably want the jacket early and won't need it later.

NEXT WEEK

Headline: Cooler Air Returns Next Week

The extended stretch of 70-degree weather won't last forever.

Temperatures begin trending cooler after the weekend, with Monday still near 70 before highs fall into the 60s for much of the valley beginning around Tuesday.

An upper-level system approaching the West Coast could eventually bring some moisture northward, but current guidance keeps the better precipitation chances away from most of Southwest Idaho through the middle of next week.

There is only a limited chance of precipitation across south-central Idaho by Wednesday.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 39. NW wind 5-15mph with gusts to 20 mph this evening then becoming calm later.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Lighter SE breeze.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 44. Light wind.

Friday

Sunny & milder, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny & pleasant, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny & cooler, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

