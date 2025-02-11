Extreme Cold Warnings and Advisories were issued for the week ahead

Happy Tuesday to you. Here's a friendly reminder to set the alarm a bit earlier to warm up the car, and prepare the warm cups of coffee!

An Extreme cold weather Warning has been issued for the Camas Prairie through 10 am Thursday. Dangerous cold brings low temperatures 30 below zero with Wednesday and Thursday morning expected to be the coldest. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you work outside! Prolonged exposure to this cold has the potential to cause frostbite and Hypothermia.

Whereas, a Cold Weather Advisory is issued through 10 am Thursday. Temperatures have the potential to drop 25 below zero in higher basins, 15 below zero in Eastern Oregon, and 5 below zero in Valley floors. Wednesday looks to be the coldest morning ahead.

The next snow event will arrive on Thursday. A Pacific storm system will bring snow showers through the morning and afternoon carrying over into Friday. By Friday morning we may gain another 1 to 3 inches in Baker City, the Treasure Valley, and Western Magic Valley. Heavier snowfall nearing 3" to 5" into Ontario and along Baker City, with 3" to 8" in Malheur and Harney counties. Right now models are concluding that this will impact the afternoon and evening commute on Thursday, and Early Friday morning.

As temperatures return near seasonable into the weekend, snow will change over into Rain bringing showers on Sunday and Monday.

Prepare for the cold and snow to arrive on Valentine's Day everyone!

Today

Dress in layers everyone!

Mostly sunny, highs near 23°.

Extremely cold Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Tonight

Clear conditions, with a low around 2.

Wind chill values between -1 and -6.

Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

One of the coldest mornings yet, layers will continue to be significant.

Sunny, with a high near 22.

Wind chill values between -8 and 2. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Wind chill values between -5 and 5.

Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday - SNOW ARRIVES

Snow likely, mainly after 11 am.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 70%.

New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Snow likely.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Valentine's Day

Snow likely before 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Valentine's Night

A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday- Relief from snow/rain

Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night

30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday

Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Presidents Day

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of