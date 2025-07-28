Evening Storm Pattern Sticking Around. Here's the details.

Idaho News 6 Thunderstorms are possible along SE Oregon and SW Idaho this afternoon.

Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a restful weekend.

This week’s pattern features continued southwesterly flow aloft, which will pull mid-level moisture into southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho. This moisture will fuel scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, primarily through Wednesday. Some storms may pack a punch, bringing hail, lightning, heavy downpours, and outflow gusts up to 50 mph.

By Thursday, an approaching shortwave will further enhance storm activity, continuing the trend of stormy afternoons into the weekend.

Relief could be on the horizon: a potential trough moving in by the weekend may shift our flow pattern, ushering in a cooler and drier setup early next week.

While impacts won’t be widespread, it’s important to stay weather-aware. Download the Idaho News 6 app for timely alerts and updates!

And don’t forget—secure any loose outdoor items, as gusty winds could easily knock them down.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/