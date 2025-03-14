Watch Now
Don't put away the umbrellas just yet more showers are in store for the weekend.

Happy Friday y'all we've made it to the weekend!

Treasure Valley Day Planner Friday

Enjoy the drier conditions today, with afternoon highs peaking in the mid-40s!

Another system passing through this afternoon will bring light snow and gusty conditions across Eastern Oregon and SW Idaho Mountains. On-and-off showers will continue into Saturday. Snow will continue accumulating into Saturday, making 1-2 feet possible above 6000 feet by Sunday. Get ready for some fresh powder, and gusty conditions throughout the weekend. Gusts into Sunday near 40-50mph.

The rain and snow don't stop just over the weekend. Another Pacific system will move inland Sunday bringing widespread rain and snow (4,000-5,000) through Monday. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

A brief drying trend will occur into next Tuesday and Wednesday before the next round of showers moves in.

Either way by the end of this we may receive anywhere from 0.25" to 0.50" in valley floors, and 8 to 24 inches in snowfall above 6,000 feet.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

