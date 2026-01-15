Dense fog advisory across the treasure valley with visibility dropping down to a quarter of a mile

Good Morning Idaho!

Plan for extra time on the morning commute. Dense fog across the Treasure Valley has reduced visibility to around 1/4 mile. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 11 AM today. Conditions should slowly improve late this morning, with fog gradually mixing out during the afternoon, most areas clearing between 2–3 PM.

Idaho News 6 The still shot above is from 5:11 am in Nampa where visibilites have dropped as low as 1/4 of a mile.

Idaho News 6 A dense fog advisory will be in effect through 11 am this morning for the Treasure Valley.

High pressure remains firmly in control through the weekend and into next week, keeping our weather pattern unchanged. This is primarily why valleys are locked under a strong temperature inversion, meaning plenty of low clouds and fog—especially overnight and during the morning hours—while mountains enjoy more sunshine and milder temperatures.

Looking ahead, the ridge of high pressure is expected to persist through midweek, keeping conditions dry. Valley temperatures will remain below normal due to persistent fog, while mountain temperatures stay above normal. Toward late next week, there are signs the pattern could finally break down, allowing colder air and a chance for light mountain snow, along with improved air mixing in the valleys.

For now: quiet, dry, foggy in the valleys, and mild in the mountains.

7-Day Forecast

Idaho News 6

Sun Valley

Idaho News 6

McCall