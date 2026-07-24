Dangerous heat and critical fire weather continue through Saturday

Triple-digit heat, wildfire smoke, and elevated fire danger remain the biggest weather concerns through Saturday before temperatures ease slightly on Sunday.

As we wrap up the week, dangerous heat will continue across much of southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Saturday evening for portions of the lower Snake Plain, including the Treasure Valley, where afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s. Limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, and never leave children or pets in vehicles.

Idaho News 6

The combination of hot temperatures, low humidity, and gusty southwest winds will create critical fire weather conditions through Saturday evening across southeast Oregon and the higher terrain of southwest Idaho. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the Long Valley area, eastern Oregon, and south to Jordan Valley. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that could create sparks, as fires could spread rapidly under these conditions

A few isolated thunderstorms are still possible Friday and Saturday afternoon, mainly across the Magic Valley. While storms will be limited in coverage, they could produce gusty winds, lightning, and small hail, which could spark new wildfire starts.

Wildfire smoke will continue to impact air quality through the weekend, especially during the overnight and morning hours before improving somewhat each afternoon as winds help mix the atmosphere. If you're sensitive to smoke or have respiratory conditions, consider limiting prolonged outdoor activity when smoke is thickest.

Idaho News 6 Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, children, and pregnant people. As a general rule, head indoors and limit outdoor activity whenever you can see or smell smoke.

Looking ahead, Sunday brings slightly cooler temperatures with highs settling into the mid-90s and lighter winds. The heat builds back early next week, with another stretch of hot, dry weather expected. A slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms returns by the middle of next week, mainly near the Magic Valley and the Idaho-Nevada border.