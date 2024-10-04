Critical Fire Conditions for today here's what you need to know

Good Morning Idaho

As a cold front approaches the area, expect gusty conditions heading through the afternoon. This has placed SE Oregon and East of Mountain Home and the Central Mountains under a red flag warning.

Gusts could potentially be up to 50 mph in SE Oregon, therefore there's a Wind Advisory in addition to the existing Red Flag Warning.

These advisories are set in place through 9 pm.

Idaho News 6

As of this morning a new fire was found SE of Boise on Highway 21, known as the Valley Fire. It's the main contribution towards the smoke plume over the foothills. Winds will shift towards a Southwesterly flow through the afternoon, causing the smoke plume to shift northward this will provide slight relief for those in the Boise area.

Saturday looks to be much calmer, with winds decreasing by the morning. This will aid firefighters in containing the Valley Fire.

As far as temperatures go, we cool into tomorrow towards the 70s with 80s returning by Monday.

Have a safe Weekend Idaho

To stay up to date: https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/