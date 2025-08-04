Cooler Temps & slight chance of storms kicking off the week

Happy Monday, a refreshing cool down is in motion!

A cooler weather maker is approaching Eastern Oregon today and will continue to move overhead SW Idaho. This will help provide some much-needed relief from the summer heat with mid to upper 80s expected through Wednesday.

Although storm energy appears insufficient, Scattered showers are expected to persist through this evening as the system approaches. These showers can pack a punch with hail, and strong winds possible. The Storm prediction center has placed us under a Marginal risk (1/5 -low end severe weather risk) for this afternoon.

By Thursday, a weak cold front will move through, bringing on another chance of isolated showers and continuing the cool, breezy weather trend.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Chance of showers 20%. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy NW winds throughout the afternoon, 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.