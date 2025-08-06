Cooler Temps and Thunderstorm Chances Arrive After Today’s Heat Hump

Happy Hump Day!

Temperatures are hitting their hump today, with afternoon highs rising into the lower 90s under a warm southwest flow. You might notice some light smoke lingering over western and south-central Idaho from nearby wildfires, but skies will stay mostly clear through the day.

As we head into this evening, an approaching trough and cold front will start moving through, bringing a chance for a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly in the north. Gusty outflow winds between 25-35 mph and even small hail are possible with the stronger storms. By Thursday and Friday, expect highs to fall about 10 degrees below normal, offering some much-needed relief from the summer heat. Cooler temps will stick around through Friday, but temperatures will gradually climb again this weekend into next week.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light NW winds with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.