Cooler temperatures today with possible rain, thunderstorms

High temperatures in the Treasure Valley finally exit the triple-digits Tuesday, cooling down to the low-90s. Along with this cool-down comes the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as well as brief heavy downpours and gusty wind. Much of the precipitation will be isolated to the mountain regions, but both the Treasure and Magic Valleys could see rainfall as well.

Current models show the highest chance for rain in the Magic Valley to be Tuesday morning and the highest chance for rain in the Treasure Valley to be Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances will continue throughout the week in the East and West Central Mountains.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s in the Treasure Valley throughout the week, warming back up to possible triple-digit highs Sunday and Monday.