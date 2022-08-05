Watch Now
Cooler temperatures for start of weekend, warm-up coming soon

Posted at 5:07 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 07:07:17-04

Temperatures will be back in the low-90s in the Treasure Valley for the start of the weekend Friday and Saturday. Skies will be cloudy for much of the day Friday, with the biggest chance of rain overnight. There is also a possibility of gusty wind around 20 mph in the Treasure Valley in the evening. Clouds will mostly clear up Saturday.

The biggest chance of rain and thunderstorms is in the Magic Valley and in the mountains, mostly Friday afternoon and evening.

All regions will continue to see patchy smoke over the next few days from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon.

