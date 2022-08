Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low-90s in the Treasure Valley Friday before warming back up to the mid-90s and even the triple-digits for the weekend. Cloud cover will remain Friday along with the chance of rain and thunderstorms.

The best chance for this rain in the Treasure Valley is throughout the afternoon, though it will be scattered.

The mountains and the Magic Valley could see thunderstorms with gusty wind and heavy rainfall at times throughout the day Friday.