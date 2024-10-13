Watch Now
Cooler temperatures are on the way

It was a beautiful Sunday in both the Treasure and Magic Valley, but next week we'll feel a drastic change in temperatures

From Sunday until Tuesday, we're going to stay in the 70s. Starting Wednesday, we'll see a big drop in temperatures.

Wednesday we're going to be in the mid 60s with a high chance of rainfall.

On Thursday those temperatures are going to drop even more to the mid 50s — we're going to stay consistent with those temperatures until the weekend.

The Magic Valley will see some similar temperatures as well. on Wednesday we'll see a drop in temps, with rain in the forecast.

On Tuesday, it'll be 72 degrees and then we'll drop to 52 degrees on Wednesday.

That rain will linger into Thursday and with the drop in temperatures, there's a high chance that Thursday's showers will have a mix of rain and snow.

The precipitation should move out by Friday but there will be some lingering cloud coverage.

From there, the Magic Valley will spend the next days in the low to mid 40s.

Next week the Treasure Valley will feel a drastic change in temperatures

