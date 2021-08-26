Watch
Cooler conditions heading into the weekend

Surface smoke subsides on Friday
Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 8/26/21
Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 26, 2021
A weak cold front will move across the Gem State early in the day Thursday, bringing a few sprinkles of rain to portions of our viewing area and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures.

The clouds that accompanied the morning cold front will clear out by mid-day, leading to a sunny but slightly smoky afternoon. Temperatures dip by 2-3° over yesterday, with highs topping off around 83° in Boise.

Surface smoke and temperatures will both be on the decline Friday, leading to a clearer but cooler day - afternoon highs will struggle to get to 80° in the Treasure Valley tomorrow, much cooler than is typical for late august. But the cool down is brief, as a warming trend returns for the weekend. Expect sunshine and highs to 90° in the Boise area for the final few days of the month.

