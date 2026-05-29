Cooler, breezy Friday with mountain showers and isolated Storms

Good Morning, I hope everyone is okay after the destructive storms we had yesterday afternoon. The good news is that the weekend is already setting up to be much calmer.

After several active days of thunderstorms across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon, conditions are beginning to settle down.

A broad upper-level trough moving overhead will bring scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms to the higher terrain this afternoon and evening, while most valley locations stay dry.

Idaho News 6

Any storms that do develop will be much weaker than what we've seen recently, but they can still produce brief wind gusts up to 45 mph. The best chance for showers and storms will be across the mountains of southwest and central Idaho, with only a small chance of activity reaching lower valley communities such as Boise, Nampa, and Caldwell.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, running about 5 to 10 degrees lower than Thursday. Breezy west to northwest winds will also develop later this afternoon and continue into the weekend, with gusts generally between 20 and 40 mph. The strongest winds are expected along the I-84 corridor between Baker City and Ontario and across portions of the Magic Valley.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will cool a bit more and fall slightly below normal for early June. Most of southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon will remain dry, although showers will continue at times across the central Idaho mountains.

Outdoor plans should generally be in good shape, but hikers, campers, and boaters should be prepared for gusty winds and rapidly changing conditions in the higher terrain.

The good news for anyone ready for summer warmth is that a warming trend begins Monday. High pressure will build over the region, sending temperatures steadily upward through the middle of next week. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs are expected to climb around 10 degrees above normal, with even warmer conditions possible by the end of the week. For today, keep an eye on the sky if you're heading into the mountains.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a passing shower or thunderstorm could still bring sudden gusty winds and brief downpours.