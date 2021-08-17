Cooler, active weather settles in this week

Tuesday will usher in a cooler, active weather pattern that does mean rain and storms in some areas in the coming days, but also a prolonged break from the heat.

As a cold front pushes through this afternoon, winds will start to increase, with gusts up to 35mph possible across the area by Tuesday evening.

Our first temperature drop happens Tuesday, with highs topping off in the low 80s in the Treasure and Magic Valleys, a big change from the upper 90s on Monday.

Smoke, unfortunately, does stick around, though it shouldn't be quite as dense as in days past so air quality will improve slightly.

As the cold front moves through, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the high country, though most areas remain dry. A reinforcing shot of cool air comes in behind the front tomorrow, dropping temps in the Boise area into just the mid-70s, highs more typical of late September than mid-August.

Temperatures slowly rebound after that, but we will remain cooler than average through the weekend with hit-or-miss thunderstorms and rain showers in the mountains each afternoon but mostly sunny skies in the valleys.