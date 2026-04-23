Chilly, windy, and near-freezing mornings ahead as this becomes the wettest April on record

Good morning, everyone!

What an April it’s been so far. We’re already making history, with yesterday alone bringing in 0.83 inches of rain. That pushes our monthly total to 3.83 inches, officially putting this April on track to be the wettest on record. Not only that, but it’s already ranking among the top 15 wettest months we’ve seen.

As we continue into the week, a cool, unsettled pattern is sticking around across the region, bringing a mix of mountain snow showers, gusty winds, and chilly mornings as we head into the weekend. If you’re waking up early or heading into the higher terrain, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind.

Mountains

Snow showers will continue across the central Idaho mountains through Friday, but this isn’t a major snow event. Most mountain communities will see light accumulations—generally under an inch—with snow levels sitting between about 3,500 and 5,000 feet. While valleys stay mostly dry, the mountains could even see a stray thunderstorm this afternoon, adding a little extra punch to the unsettled feel.

Idaho News 6

Gusty Winds

Wind will be one of the bigger impacts over the next couple of days. Gusts could reach 30 to 45 mph this afternoon, especially across the Magic Valley and Camas Prairie, with breezy conditions lingering into Friday. A wind advisory is in effect for the Shoshone/Lava Beds this afternoon from 2 pm-8 pm. That means you’ll want to secure loose outdoor items and be prepared for some tricky driving, especially on open roadways.

Idaho News 6

Near Freezing temperatures

As we head into the overnight hours, colder temperatures return to the spotlight. Patchy frost is possible tonight in agricultural valleys, but the bigger concern comes late Friday night into Saturday morning. With clearer skies and lighter winds, conditions will be more favorable for widespread frost or even a light freeze. Sensitive plants and early-season crops could be at risk, so covering them up or bringing them inside would be a smart move.

By Saturday, winds relax a bit, and temperatures inch slightly warmer, but the weather doesn’t completely settle down. There’s still a chance of scattered showers, especially near the Nevada border, keeping that unsettled trend in place.

Idaho News 6

Next week

Looking ahead to next week, the overall pattern stays active. Expect occasional chances for showers—mainly in the afternoons and over higher terrain—through at least Tuesday. The good news is temperatures will gradually rebound, climbing back to near normal and even slightly above normal by mid to late week.

Bottom line: keep a jacket handy, watch for gusty winds, and be ready to protect plants from the cold.