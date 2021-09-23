Cool front drops temperatures a touch for Thursday

Pleasant weather sticks around today, though our first full day of the new season will be a touch cooler due to an exiting cool front that brought a few showers to southern Idaho overnight.

Skies will remain mostly sunny today and winds will be relatively light, but temps drop by 5° in the Treasure Valley and a noticeable 10° in the Magic Valley. Boise will top off around 77° Thursday afternoon, which is right about average for the final week of September.

Warmer weather makes a swift return Friday and continues to build over the weekend, with highs climbing into the mid-80s in the Treasure Valley from Saturday through Monday. Mountain towns will be dry and warm as well with highs in the 70s this weekend.

Our next cool-down is slated to arrive next Tuesday with a chance of rain by mid-week.