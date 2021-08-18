Cool & breezy for the next couple of days

The area of low pressure that sent a cold front across the Gem State on Tuesday will continue to sag south today, sending even cooler air our way and possibly triggering some mountain showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

Breezy and at times blustery winds are expected across our viewing area through this evening and likely into tomorrow. The brisk wind, combined with significantly cooler temperatures, will make it feel more like an early autumn day as opposed to mid-summer! Temps in the Treasure Valley will reach only the mid-70s, with clear but still-smoky skies.

Late Wednesday afternoon, even the lower elevations could get hit with a stray rain shower or two, though for the most part, the active weather remains confined to the high country for the next few days.

Lows tonight dip down into the low 50s, with a cool breeze sticking around Thursday and highs climbing a few degrees over today, nearing 80° in Boise for Thursday. We'll be back into the 80s on Friday, then another cool front will trigger cooler and unsettled weather again on Saturday, with temps settling into the mid-80s with sunshine by Sunday.