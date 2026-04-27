Cool and unsettled start to the week, with a steady warm up into the weekend

Happy Monday, everybody!

It’s a cool and unsettled start across the region, but don’t get too used to it—warmer, more summer-like weather is right around the corner.

Idaho News 6

Through Wednesday, a slow-moving weather system will keep conditions a bit active, especially in the mountains. Expect scattered rain and snow showers to develop during the afternoon hours across higher elevations in places like Central Idaho and Eastern Oregon. A few of these showers could even turn into brief thunderstorms due to increased atmospheric instability. In valley locations, impacts will be more limited, but you may still notice cooler temperatures, extra cloud cover, and the occasional passing shower.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures will gradually rebound each day. After starting off about five degrees below normal, highs will climb closer to average on Tuesday and push slightly above normal by Wednesday, signaling the beginning of a warming trend.

By Thursday and Friday, a major shift in the pattern brings a stretch of much nicer weather. High pressure builds overhead, clearing skies and allowing temperatures to climb well above normal. Afternoon highs in lower elevations will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, paired with light winds and dry conditions—ideal for outdoor plans.

Heading into the weekend, the forecast becomes a bit more uncertain. Another system is expected to develop near the West Coast, but its exact track will determine how much it impacts our area. If it moves inland, it could bring increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially in mountain regions and areas near the Nevada border. Right now, storm chances remain on the lower side Saturday, but increase into Sunday and Monday.

If the system stays farther offshore, conditions will remain warmer and drier. Either way, temperatures are expected to stay above normal into early next week, though they could cool slightly if a more active pattern sets up.

Overall, it’s a week of transition—from cool and unsettled conditions early on to warm and pleasant weather, with the potential for storms returning just in time for the weekend.

Forecast: Cool and unsettled to start the week, with a steady warm-up into the weekend

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 4/27/2026