Cool and Quiet Week Ahead — Slight Chance of Mountain Showers This Weekend

Happy Tuesday, we've got a great day ahead!
Bundle up this morning- Clear skies overnight will allow for strong radiational cooling, with lows dipping to near freezing early this morning. Most areas stay clear, but a little fog could form in sheltered mountain valleys before sunrise.
A couple of weak systems will brush by Wednesday and Thursday, bringing nothing more than a few passing clouds and occasional gusts through the Snake Plain. Highs stay on the cool side in the mid-50s for valley spots, while mountain areas warm closer to normal under the ridge.
Heading into the weekend, that ridge stays in control before weakening slightly as an atmospheric river clips the Pacific Northwest.
Most of the moisture stays north, but a few mountain showers are possible Friday night into Sunday. Otherwise, expect mostly dry, mild conditions with highs warming 5 to 10 degrees above normal by the weekend and early next week.
Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/
Today
Sunny, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.