Comfortable mid-summer weather this week

Hazy sunshine, breezy winds and continued cooler-than-average conditions will dominate SW and central Idaho again on Thursday as the disturbance from Wednesday continues to shift to the east.

and while temperatures climb a touch over wednesday, it will remain abnormally cool for mid-august. High temps in the treasure valley will reach the low 80s for most areas, with a breeze out of the nw at 10-20mph at times. In the mountains, smoky but clear, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day, with mid-80s in the boise area, lighter winds and hazy but mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will sweep in friday night into saturday morning, triggering hit-or-miss rain showers and stray thunderstorms on saturday, with significant rain possible in some mountain locations. Temps dip briefly into the 70s again in boise on saturday, then drier, warmer conditions return sunday, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s for early next week.