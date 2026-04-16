Cold, windy, today with snow showers — hard freeze expected Friday morning

Good morning, everyone! Friday is around the corner and so is the warmer weather- but oh my is it cold this morning. Send in any photos of the weather or questions you have to my email, sophia.cruz@kivitv.com

A big change is ahead in the forecast today. A cold front moved through the region on Wednesday, bringing much colder temperatures, gusty winds, and even a few snow showers. It’s going to feel more like winter than spring. Afternoon highs will only reach the 30s and 40s, and winds will be strong, with gusts up to 40 mph at times- especially in the Magic Valley.

Idaho News 6

While precipitation will be scattered, any showers that develop could fall as snow or graupel, though little to no accumulation is expected. There’s also a slight chance for a brief afternoon thunderstorm, which could enhance snow showers and make them heavier at times. Be careful driving on roads once again.

The main impacts today will be the cold and the wind. It will feel chilly if you’re heading out, and those strong gusts could blow around loose outdoor items. Brief showers could also create slick spots on the roads.

A freeze warning is now in effect for the Treasure and Magic Valley for both Thursday and Friday morning. Overnight into Friday morning, temperatures drop into the mid-20s, leading to a widespread hard freeze. This is cold enough to damage or kill sensitive plants, flowers, and early crops. This freeze will have the biggest impacts on agriculture and gardening. If you have plants outside, now is the time to cover them or bring them indoors to prevent damage.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Conditions improve quickly heading into the weekend. Temperatures will steadily warm each day, returning to the 60s and even low 70s by Sunday, along with more sunshine and lighter winds. While mornings will still start off chilly, afternoons will feel much more comfortable.

Looking ahead to next week, another system will bring back chances for rain and possibly thunderstorms, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday. This could lead to a wetter pattern returning after the dry and warmer weekend.

Overall, expect a cold and windy day today, a significant freeze Friday morning, then a much-needed warm-up for the weekend before unsettled weather returns next week.