Cold mornings give way to a warm weekend

Happy Friday Idaho!

It’s another cold start across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon, with temperatures dropping well below freezing overnight. Many areas woke up in the low 20s, bringing another round of impacts to agriculture early this morning.

Idaho News 6

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Treasure and Magic Valley for Friday morning and Saturday morning. That means sensitive plants and crops remain at risk, so taking steps like covering vegetation is important. While today will warm up nicely, we’re not done with the cold just yet. Another subfreezing night is expected tonight, although it won’t be quite as cold as what we saw this morning.

Idaho News 6

The Weekend

The overall pattern is shifting in our favor heading into the weekend. High pressure building in from the Pacific will bring dry conditions and a steady warming trend.

Temperatures will climb quickly over the next several days, rising into the 60s by Saturday, the 70s by Sunday, and even upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Monday and Tuesday. It’s going to feel much more like spring, with plenty of sunshine and mild afternoons.

Idaho News 6

🌦️ Changes Return Midweek

This warm and dry stretch will hold through at least Tuesday before the next system moves in. A Pacific low pressure system is expected to stay offshore until late Tuesday, then begin pushing inland.

As it does, showers will first develop across eastern Oregon late Tuesday before spreading into southwest Idaho by Wednesday. Snow will also return to the mountains, mainly above 5,000 to 7,000 feet.

As the system moves overhead Wednesday and Thursday, conditions will turn breezy with periods of valley rain, which could lead to slick roads at times. In the mountains, accumulating snow may impact travel at higher elevations. Temperatures will also cool back down closer to seasonal averages.

Overall, We’re dealing with freezing mornings in the short term, so don’t forget to protect plants. A quick transition to warm, sunny weather is on the way this weekend into early next week, but another round of unsettled weather arrives by midweek.