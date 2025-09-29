Cold Front Brings Storms, Heavy Rain, and Fall-Like Highs

Grab your umbrella—you’ll need it this week.

A cold front moves across the region this afternoon and evening, sparking showers and storms around lunchtime and becoming more widespread into the evening. Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph and pockets of heavy rainfall are the main concerns. The Snake River Plain is looking at 0.25–0.50" of rain, while mountain locations could see up to 0.50–1.0".

By Tuesday, showers linger mainly east of Boise, with the best chance for storms holding in the mountains. Wednesday trends quieter and drier, though clouds will hang around.

Temperatures will step down each day, falling back to near normal by midweek—low 70s for valley highs and upper 50s in the mountains.

Today

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible into 12 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 54. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 62.