Cold front brings clouds, showers and cooler temperatures for the weekend

On Thursday, temperatures once again soared into the 60s, while the mountains saw mild conditions with highs around 50°. In Boise, the month as a whole has been running well above average, with temperatures over 6° warmer than "normal" for the first 16 days. As of Thursday, this is the 6th warmest start to November on record!

Temperatures will be right around 60° in the valley on Friday along with continued sunny skies. Sunshine fades on Saturday as the high pressure ridge will begin to break down, allowing that Pacific storm to move inland. This shift will bring cloud cover and rain showers to the region by Saturday evening.

Idaho News 6

By Sunday morning, snow levels will lower to 5000 feet. While rain showers will come to an end in the valley early Sunday morning, snow showers will linger in the central mountains.

Idaho News 6

Moving into early next week, high pressure will rebuild, leading to a return of seasonably mild temperatures and mostly clear skies leading up to Thanksgiving but another colder Pacific Storm will bring accumulating snow to the mountains as low as 3500 feet during the holiday on Thursday. Snow showers are possible in Treasure Valley with much colder temperatures near normal in the low to mid-40s.

Idaho News 6