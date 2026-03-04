Cold front arriving today will bring gusty winds, mountain snow, and valley rain

Good morning, everyone. Pack the umbrella today! ☂️

Changes are arriving today as a strong cold front moves through southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. The front arrives around noon, bringing steady valley rain both ahead of and behind the boundary.

Expect widespread rain across the valleys with snow falling in the mountains. Snow levels will start around 5,500 to 6,500 feet this morning, then drop to 4,500 to 5,500 feet by the evening as colder air moves in behind the front. Valley locations could see up to a quarter inch of rain, while the mountains may pick up 1 inch in Long Valley and 3–6 inches above 6,000 feet.

Idaho News 6

This system has enough energy to also produce a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The chance is low, around 20 percent, but any stronger showers could bring brief heavy rain, small hail, and gusty outflow winds up to 45 mph, especially across the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.

Even after the front moves through, the weather will stay active. Thursday turns windy, particularly across south central Idaho, where wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of the region, including the Upper Treasure Valley, western Magic Valley, Camas Prairie, and southern Twin Falls County, on Thursday from 11 am-8 pm.

Idaho News 6

Cooler air will settle in behind the system heading into Friday. Temperatures will run a few degrees below normal, with breezy conditions continuing across the wind-prone areas of southern Idaho. Most valley locations will start to dry out, but light showers could linger in the higher terrain, especially across the central Idaho mountains.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions improve. A ridge of high pressure will build in bringing mostly dry weather and a warming trend. Temperatures will climb back to near normal Saturday and 5–10 degrees above normal by Sunday, giving us a brief taste of spring.

However, another cold front is expected to arrive early next week, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures Monday into Tuesday.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast