Good morning, everyone!

Spring is bringing a little bit of everything this week, and yes—the weather rollercoaster is in full swing.

Cold Front arriving today

We’re starting off with light rain showers and mountain snow this morning, but the main event arrives later today. A strong cold front pushes through this afternoon and into the evening, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures and setting the stage for widespread rain and snow overnight into Thursday.

Idaho News 6 A cold front arrives in the region this morning, bringing gusty winds, rain, and snow. The front arrives in Idaho late into the evening, around 9 pm. This will increase the chance of thunderstorms, heavier rain, and gusty winds, and will cause snow levels to drop near valley floors by Thursday morning.

As colder air moves in, snow levels will drop quickly—nearing valley floors by Thursday morning. Some areas could even wake up to a rain and snow mix, with a slight chance of thunderstorms both Wednesday and Thursday as the system moves through. Be sure to bring in patio pillows and prep the furry friends for potential thunderstorms over the next two days.

Forecast: Cold front arrives this evening, bringing heavy mountain snow and rain

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 4/1/2026

Wind Advisory

Idaho News 6 Gusts up to 45 mph possible, be sure to secure loose items around the home and bring in the patio pillows.

Winds will also be a factor, especially on Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect for Thursday afternoon in the Western Magic Valley and Camas Prairie, where Gusts could reach up to 45 mph , making for a blustery end to the storm. This could lead to power outages. Be sure to remain weather aware over the next two days.

Snowfall potential

Idaho News 6

The first round of showers brought a mix of rain and snow to the mountains, leaving accumulations to either melt off or be very minimal. Luckily, a cold front arrives this evening, bringing in the rush of cold air needed to withstand snowfall. Between Wednesday and Thursday, up to a foot of snowfall is likely heading into the West Central Mountains. The surrounding areas between Stanley and Ketchum are expected to gain near 3"-6". Don't worry, ski lovers, the fresh powder is on the way!

Just a heads up for those of you heading to the mountain Thursday- conditions will be slushy along Highway 55 to McCall, drive carefully.

Looking ahead

By Thursday night, showers begin to taper off, and Friday brings drier conditions with cooler morning temperatures.

Looking ahead, the pattern flips quickly. High pressure builds in over the weekend into early next week, bringing sunshine, lighter winds, and a warm-up. Temperatures could climb 10 to 15 degrees above normal by Monday.

From rain and snow to sunshine and warmth—it’s a classic spring setup.

Either way, be sure to remain weather aware as the active weather continues.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast