Cold front approaching will cause a comfortable temperature drop

A shortwave ridge will move through the area today, bringing a gradual warm up. Temperatures will hover between 80s-90s to start the week.

However, as we head into Wednesday a dry cold front will cause winds to increase and temperatures will drop towards the mid 70s! The cooler weather will stick around through Thursday.

As we approach Friday temperatures will increase back towards the 90s due to an upper level ridge building over the western portion of the U.S.

