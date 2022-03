BOISE, ID — Expect windy conditions throughout the day Thursday with more clouds in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warming into the mid-50s then to 60 on Friday.

Saturday will start out dry but showers will move in during the afternoon and into the evening with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Expect windier conditions Sunday and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Expect warmer and sunnier conditions as we head into next week.