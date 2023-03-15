Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clearing out on Wednesday, but remaining cool and breezy

A High Wind Warning remains in place throughout the afternoon for the Magic Valley. Gusts up to 55 MPH possible.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 10:14:57-04

After several wet and dreary mornings, skies begin to clear on Wednesday morning in the Treasure Valley. A weak ridge of high pressure provides sunny and tranquil conditions for the rest of the week.

A High Wind Warning remains in place for the Magic Valley and a Wind Advisory for the Treasure Valley through this afternoon. A blustery WNW wind will gust to 50 MPH at times in the Magic Valley. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s throughout the day despite the sunshine.

Another atmospheric river comes ashore during the weekend on the west coast. Some of that moisture reaches Idaho early next week. Cooler and unsettled conditions are expected to return to the region.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018