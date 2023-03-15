Clearing out on Wednesday, but remaining cool and breezy

After several wet and dreary mornings, skies begin to clear on Wednesday morning in the Treasure Valley. A weak ridge of high pressure provides sunny and tranquil conditions for the rest of the week.

A High Wind Warning remains in place for the Magic Valley and a Wind Advisory for the Treasure Valley through this afternoon. A blustery WNW wind will gust to 50 MPH at times in the Magic Valley. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s throughout the day despite the sunshine.

Another atmospheric river comes ashore during the weekend on the west coast. Some of that moisture reaches Idaho early next week. Cooler and unsettled conditions are expected to return to the region.