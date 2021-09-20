Clear but cool to kick off the workweek

After a cold and - for some - foggy Monday morning, a cool but pleasant late-summer day will take shape across SW and central Idaho.

Sunshine will dominate throughout the day, allowing temperatures to rise a touch over Sunday, but still cooler than average with a high of just 67° in Boise this afternoon; normally we're closer to 78° for the final days of summer. In the mountains, warmer as well, with mid- to upper 50s likely in McCall, Hailey and Ketchum on Monday.

Starting Tuesday, a nice comfy weather pattern settles in, with rising temperatures, abundant sunshine and no chance of rain or snow in the foreseeable future.

Treasure Valley temperatures will rise into the upper 70s on Tuesday, then low 80s for our first day of fall on Wednesday. Those dry, pleasant and mostly clear conditions will stick around all the way through the weekend, with Saturday likely to be the warmest day of the extended period as high temps rise into the mid-80s in the Boise area to kick off the weekend.