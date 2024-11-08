Chilly start to Friday, mid 50s are ahead for the weekend

BOISE, Idaho — We have a cold start to our morning in the Treasure Valley. Those overnight 30s lingered into the morning, but there's a warm up on the way!

As you're heading out the door, you'll definitely need a coat or heavy jacket set, but we should warm up to the low 50s around 2 p.m.

We're going to stay consistent with the low to mid 50s throughout the weekend. It'll be sunny with some cloud coverage here and there.

You want to enjoy this weekend because showers will head to the Treasure Valley by Monday.

The rain at the beginning of the week should last most of the week, and we'll have some relief on Friday but we'll have some lingering clouds.

