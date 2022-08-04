Chance of rain, hot temperatures continue Thursday

Temperatures in the upper-90s continue Thursday in the Treasure Valley before cooling to the low-90s for the start of the weekend Friday and Saturday.

A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms continues for both the Treasure and Magic Valleys as well as the mountain regions. Along with thunderstorms could come some gusty wind up to 50 mph. This chance of rain and thunderstorms will continue through Saturday.

Temperatures will start to warm up again Sunday, possibly hitting triple-digit highs in the Treasure Valley for the start of the next work week.