BSU game forecast and what you can expect in the coming week

Posted

Good Morning Idaho!
I hope you had a wonderful and restful thanksgiving. This morning we are expecting the broncos to play around 10am!

Here's what it will look like as you get ready to tailgate and for kickoff. Bundle up and wear all the layers today.

Into the weekend the cool and dry trend continues. There is an air stagnation advisory in place through next Thursday, as poor air quality will reflect from a temperature inversion. Thus, we aren't looking at much change into the week ahead, as temperatures continue to sit in the 40s.

Have a wonderful and restful weekend Idaho

Stay up to date right here or on https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

