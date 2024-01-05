Brisk and breezy Friday, gusts up to 50mph in the Magic Valley!

Friday morning started snowy in the Magic Valley as a heavy burst of snow coated the roadways. Meanwhile, rain showers pushed across the Treasure Valley overnight but temperatures were too warm for any snow to mix in.

A cold front is on the move across Idaho, which will cause a gusty northwest breeze to develop for the Snake River Plain. Winds will gust as high as 50mph in the Magic Valley and 30mph in the Treasure Valley, but diminishing during the evening. Other than the chilly breeze, the afternoon and evening will be very pleasant with clearing skies.

A more potent storm is set to arrive directly from the Gulf of Alaska. This storm will drag in very chilly air causing snow levels to plummet to valley floors. By the end of the weekend, the valleys can expect to receive 1-3 inches of snow, while areas above 5000 feet could see 4-8 inches. Daytime temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing as overnight lows dip into the 10s early next week.