Calmer winds today, ahead of a weekend cooldown as temperatures fall back into the 60s by Saturday

Good morning, Idaho!

After a gusty Wednesday, breezy weather continues across southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon today as temperatures remain just slightly above average behind yesterday’s cold front. Winds will not be as strong as yesterday afternoon, but breezy conditions are still expected with gusts up to 25 mph across the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley, and surrounding mountains. Afternoon highs will climb into the 70s for most valley locations under mostly dry conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.

Idaho News 6

The quiet weather pattern continues Friday before another stronger system arrives this weekend. Winds will gradually increase Saturday afternoon as a developing Pacific trough tightens the pressure gradient across the region. Gusty northwest winds could create choppy lake conditions and localized blowing dust in open areas by Saturday evening.

Rain and mountain snow chances return late Saturday into Sunday as much colder air filters into the Northwest. Snow levels are expected to fall to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet Saturday night, then drop to around 3,500 feet Sunday. This could bring light snow accumulations to higher elevations, including areas near McCall and the central Idaho mountains, while valley locations mainly see scattered rain showers.

Idaho News 6

Sunday will likely be the coldest day of the stretch with temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal, along with strong northwest winds and scattered rain and snow showers across the mountains. A gradual warming trend returns early next week with drier weather expected by Monday and Tuesday.

Extended Forecast