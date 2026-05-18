Breezy Monday with isolated mountain showers before temperatures warm above normal later this week

Good morning, Idaho!

After a cool and windy weekend, breezy conditions continue across southwest Idaho today as a low-pressure system exits eastward, leaving behind a tight pressure gradient. Northwest wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph are expected this afternoon across much of the region, especially through open valleys and higher terrain. While winds won’t be quite as strong as those experienced Sunday, conditions will still feel noticeably cool and breezy for mid-May.

Idaho News 6

Most lower elevations, including valley communities, will remain dry today under a relatively stable air mass. However, lingering afternoon instability combined with northwest flow aloft may be enough to trigger isolated light showers over mountain locations, primarily during the afternoon and early evening hours. Any precipitation that develops is expected to be light with little to no accumulation, keeping impacts minimal.

Temperatures today remain slightly below average for this time of year, but a gradual warming trend begins Tuesday as high pressure strengthens over the Pacific Northwest. Drier and more stable conditions will allow temperatures to rebound closer to seasonal normals with more sunshine expected across the region.

By Wednesday, another weak disturbance, or shortwave trough, moves through the Intermountain West. This system could increase cloud cover and bring isolated light showers mainly to Idaho’s West Central Mountains while slowing the warming trend slightly. Lower elevations are expected to remain mostly dry.

Looking ahead to late week, another trough may briefly bring cooler temperatures and a low chance of high-elevation showers Thursday before shifting east. Forecast models then favor a return to warm and dry northwest flow, pushing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average by Friday and Saturday.

Overall, expect breezy conditions and a few mountain showers today before a return to warmer, drier weather settles in for much of the week.

Extended Forecast

Idaho News 6