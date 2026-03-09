Breezy and cooler today, gusty winds into the weekend

Good Monday Morning Idaho!

A Pacific cold front is moving through the region this morning, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy conditions across the Snake River Plain today. While this system isn’t expected to bring much precipitation, a few light showers are possible across the central Idaho mountains. Skies will gradually clear from west to east through the afternoon, but the pressure difference behind the front will keep winds elevated. Some of the strongest gusts could reach up to 45 mph across the Camas Prairie. Secure any loose items around the home!

Temperatures today will feel noticeably cooler — running about 10 to 15 degrees lower than yesterday. A light jacket will be good to carry throughout the day.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, northwest winds remain in place across the region. A few weak disturbances passing to our north could bring a small chance of light showers to the west-central mountains, but most valley locations will stay dry. Breezy conditions will continue each afternoon, especially across the Snake River Plain and Camas Prairie.

The bigger weather story arrives later in the week. Stronger winds are expected Thursday through the weekend as the jet stream strengthens between a cold trough in Canada and a ridge building over the Southwest. This setup will tighten the pressure gradient and help drive gusty winds across southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho, with the strongest winds likely Thursday and again on Saturday.

Precipitation chances during this period will mainly favor northern areas and the west-central Idaho mountains, where upslope flow could help produce occasional showers. Snow levels will stay fairly high, generally between 6000 and 7500 feet, meaning most lower elevations will see rain if any precipitation occurs.

Despite the unsettled pattern and breezy conditions, temperatures will remain mild, running 5 to 15 degrees above normal through the extended forecast. By Sunday and Monday, a ridge begins to strengthen across the West, pushing the main storm track north and gradually lowering precipitation chances across southern areas — though breezy conditions will likely stick around.

Bottom line: Get ready for breezy conditions throughout the week ahead

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast