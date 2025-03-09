Beautiful weekend across the valley, but cooler temperatures are on the way

BOISE, Idaho — Saturday made for a beautiful day in the Treasure Valley, and we should expect similar temperatures on Sunday. In fact, Sunday will be even warmer, with temperatures reaching the low 60s.

Throughout the beginning of the week, expect temperatures to remain in the high 50s to low 60s. Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, which in turn will bring cooler temperatures toward the end of the week.

We'll feel the drop in temperatures on Thursday, which will see a high of 49 degrees. The rain will continue into Thursday, but we can expect a break on Friday, with no rain and a further drop in temperature, reaching a high of 47 degrees.

If you want to enjoy the warmer weather and sunshine, take advantage of Sunday and the beginning of the week!