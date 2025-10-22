Atmospheric River event this weekend, bringing the return of valley rain and mountain snow

High pressure will stay in control through Friday, keeping skies mostly clear and daytime highs running 5–10° above normal. Clouds may brush southern Idaho near the Nevada today as a weak low passes by, but rain will remain well to our south. Overnight lows will stay mild in the valleys thanks to a gentle southeast breeze, while some mountain valleys could see patchy fog late tonight.

By Saturday, a stronger system will arrive from the Pacific. Expect gusty southwest winds -20–30 mph, and widespread rain across southeast Oregon by Saturday morning, spreading into southwest Idaho by evening. Snow levels will start high—around 7,000–8,000 ft—before dropping to near 4,000–5,000 ft by Monday as another wave of moisture moves through.

Early next week, a new ridge builds back in, bringing calmer and warmer conditions by Tuesday. A weak trough mid-week could spark a few light mountain showers, but otherwise, dry weather is expected to return as we approach Halloween.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 62. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night

A 30% chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Showers. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday

A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.