Another warm and sunny late-summer day

Sunny and pleasant mid-September weather continues today, though smoke will likely be on the increase this evening as daytime westerly flow turns to southwesterly in advance of a cold front.

Still, highs this afternoon will reach the mid-80s in the Treasure Valley, with a light breeze and abundant sun throughout the day. Overnight, a dry cold front passes through, sending some clouds our way but no rain. Temperatures for Thursday will be a good 10° cooler because of the front and the trailing pool of cool air.

Friday warms back up into the mid-80s in SW Idaho and mid-70s in the mountains, but come this weekend, get ready for weather whiplash, as a strong system pushes a significantly cooler, wetter air mass our way late Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures will go from the mid-80s in Boise on Saturday to the low 70s with showers on Sunday, then just low 60s for Monday! Snow levels will be around 7,000' Sunday into Monday with only light accumulations expected on the higher peaks of central Idaho.