Another triple-digit day for the Treasure Valley

Scorching heat returns to the Treasure Valley on Wednesday, resulting in what will likely be Boise's 17th triple-digit day of the summer season!

Highs will hit 101-104° in the Boise area, with mid-90s on tap for the Magic Valley and upper 80s to low 90s in Idaho's central mountains. Once again this afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms are possible, some with the capability of producing 50-60mph wind gusts so keep a close eye on those empty garbage cans if today is trash day!

On Thursday, a disturbance and associated cool front off the coast of California moves inland, sending more moisture and instability our way. Strong storms are possible as this system moves through, some during the overnight hours of Thursday into Friday, with intense winds, large hail, lightning and brief but heavy downpours of rain all possible.

Behind the front, temperatures will dip into the 80s with clearing skies on Friday. Sunshine, a cool breeze and temps in the upper 80s then settle in for the weekend and into early next week.