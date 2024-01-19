Another slippery morning before the thaw-out begins!

Happy Friday!

Yesterday Boise saw temperatures climb to around 36° after 6 days of subfreezing temperatures. However, an inversion lingers in parts of Canyon County and the Upper Weiser River Basin, keeping temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. This has resulted in patchy freezing rain in southwest Idaho today. Use extreme caution!

Idaho News 6

Temperatures are rising today, continuing the thaw-out process after some melting and improved road conditions yesterday. The inversion will completely mix out, allowing temperatures to reach the upper 30s and even 40° in some places. While the snow melt will create slushy, water-logged streets, the weather will otherwise be dry.

Despite the warm-up, Idaho will still see an active weather pattern through the end of January. The next storm system arrives on Saturday, bringing rain showers to the lower valleys. Snow levels will be around 5500 feet, resulting in a rain snow mix in the mountain valleys with minimal accumulation. However, throughout the weekend, there will be around 3-6 inches of snowfall above 6000 feet.

Next week, temperatures will continue to rise, reaching around 40° each day. Idaho is set to be impacted by two storm systems, the first occurring Monday night into Tuesday, followed by another on Wednesday. Precipitation will primarily be rain in the valleys as snow levels will stay around 5000-6000 feet during this period.