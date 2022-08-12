Another rainy, hot day expected Friday before a calm weekend ahead

Warm temperatures in the upper 90s and a chance of rain and thunderstorms continue in the Treasure Valley Friday. Temperatures should be a bit cooler than Thursday, though since Boise hit 100 degrees as the high Thursday. That is the 18th triple-digit day of 2022, according to the National Weather Service. This puts 2022 in second for the record of most triple-digit highs in a year, behind 2003 when there were 20 days with a high of 100 degrees or more.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms for the Treasure Valley starts to increase around noon and will stay elevated into the early evening hours, with showers looking to be most widespread around 5 or 6 pm. The system has moved to the east, so the eastern part of the Treasure Valley is likely to see the most rain.

The chance of these rain and thunderstorms will last longer in the East and West Central Mountains, also starting around noon but lasting into the overnight hours.

All regions in the Idaho News 6 viewing area will see a clearer and calmer weekend.