Another rainy day in store for all regions Thursday

Anna's Thursday August 11, 2022 Forecast
Posted at 7:04 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 09:04:42-04

Temperatures will return to a few degrees above normal for the Treasure Valley Thursday as the chance of rain and thunderstorms continues for all regions in the Idaho News 6 Viewing area.

This rain and possible thunderstorms will be most widespread throughout the late afternoon and evening. They will also carry the potential for heavy rain and gusty wind.

This rain chance returns Friday but will move east slightly and focus more towards Mountain Home and the Magic Valley before moving further east Saturday, only impacting part of the Magic Valley.

The Treasure Valley is looking at a clear weekend with temperatures in the mid-90s before temperatures warm up back towards the triple-digits next week.

