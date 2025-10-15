Another day of showers before cool and breezy conditions settle in

Happy Hump Day! Prepare by grabbing the umbrella for today.

Idaho News 6 Showers remain south of the Boise, Melba, and Stanley line.

A low centered over Nevada will drift into southern Idaho today, sending another round of showers into the region. Rain will develop by the morning south of a Melba–Boise–Stanley line, with the heaviest totals of 0.25–0.50" likely between Twin Falls and Boise, especially across the Magic Valley and southern highlands.

Idaho News 6 Heavier precipitation is expected to fall in the mountains this afternoon.

Pockets of heavier embedded showers are possible as the system strengthens through the afternoon, and a few thunderstorms are likely in the Magic Valley and central Idaho mountains. Snow levels remain high, around 6,500–8,000 feet, keeping any snow limited to the highest peaks. However, drive safe and slowly as you head into the mountains and around valley floors today!

Showers taper off from west to east tonight. As cooler air settles in, overnight lows drop into the 30s. While northwest winds may limit formation, sheltered valleys could see patchy fog and frost early Thursday. This means grab the jacket for the next few mornings.

Thursday and Friday turn drier under northwest flow, bringing mostly sunny skies, afternoon winds gusting near 30 mph southeast of Boise, and temperatures running just a few degrees below normal.

Idaho News 6 Calm and settled conditions through Saturday, with rain returning by Sunday.

Wednesday

Pack the umbrella, Showers likely through the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A 20% chance of showers through the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. ph.

Thursday

Grab the jacket, cool, and breezy afternoon ahead. Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Carry the jacket for the BSU game.

Sunday

A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 53.