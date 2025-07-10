After strong to severe storms on Wednesday afternoon, expect a calmer and cooler end to the week.

Happy Thursday Morning, everyone!
I hope you all are safe and okay after last night's storms.
If you took any photos or snapshots, please send them in. The image below shows a tree that was knocked down after strong winds swept through Meridian. Wind gusts were reported from 50 mph to 60 mph across the area.
We are now out of the threat for severe weather, and cooler conditions will take over this afternoon, accompanied by breezy winds. Expect a quiet end to the work week with temperatures warming over the weekend.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy NW winds with gusts as high as 22 mph. No threat of severe weather this afternoon.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light winds will turn breezy by the end of the day, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Breezy winds through the afternoon, gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 66.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
