After strong to severe storms on Wednesday afternoon, expect a calmer and cooler end to the week.

Happy Thursday Morning, everyone!

I hope you all are safe and okay after last night's storms.

If you took any photos or snapshots, please send them in. The image below shows a tree that was knocked down after strong winds swept through Meridian. Wind gusts were reported from 50 mph to 60 mph across the area.

Idaho News 6 A tree that fell on a fence in Meridian as a result of high winds on 7/9/25

We are now out of the threat for severe weather, and cooler conditions will take over this afternoon, accompanied by breezy winds. Expect a quiet end to the work week with temperatures warming over the weekend.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy NW winds with gusts as high as 22 mph. No threat of severe weather this afternoon.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light winds will turn breezy by the end of the day, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Breezy winds through the afternoon, gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 66.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/